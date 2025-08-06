Hello Champions! Todays patch fixes an issue which blocked recurring events from activating.
We’ve also rescheduled the Big Budget event that was supposed to run last month. It will now be live from August 14 to August 21 so you don’t get left out!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hello Champions! Todays patch fixes an issue which blocked recurring events from activating.
We’ve also rescheduled the Big Budget event that was supposed to run last month. It will now be live from August 14 to August 21 so you don’t get left out!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update