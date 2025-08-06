 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19481529 Edited 6 August 2025 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Champions! Todays patch fixes an issue which blocked recurring events from activating.

We’ve also rescheduled the Big Budget event that was supposed to run last month. It will now be live from August 14 to August 21 so you don’t get left out!

Changed files in this update

