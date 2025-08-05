 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 5 August 2025 Build 19481481 Edited 5 August 2025 – 09:52:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
After all the technical difficulties we had, we finally added the ending to the game.

We apologize to all players who encountered the impossibility of completing Mini Painter to the end. Now, it has finally become possible.
At the end of the game, we recommend turning on the sounds. Also, don't try to click on the suitcase, your character will approach it himself.

We also fixed small flaws with localization.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3694841
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link