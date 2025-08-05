After all the technical difficulties we had, we finally added the ending to the game.
We apologize to all players who encountered the impossibility of completing Mini Painter to the end. Now, it has finally become possible.
At the end of the game, we recommend turning on the sounds. Also, don't try to click on the suitcase, your character will approach it himself.
We also fixed small flaws with localization.
The Final Chapter is Here
