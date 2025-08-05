 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19481448 Edited 5 August 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings racers,

I've just released a new update that introduces a new game mode:

Ball Game

A Football/Soccer mode designed for 2v2 matches. Playable in both single-player and split-screen multiplayer formats.

Key features:

  • Jumping and boosting mechanics for a little dynamic movement

  • Balanced controls for competitive gameplay

Additional Improvements:

  • Fixed camera issue in Nurbingnord causing black screen in one of the players screens

  • Fixed camera placement for Rane Pickup

  • Reworked Helicopter zone in Townsville to help cops better counter robbers’ escape routes

I hope you enjoy the new Ball Game mode.

Please feel free to share your thoughts and feedback.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3522181
