Greetings racers,

I've just released a new update that introduces a new game mode:

Ball Game

A Football/Soccer mode designed for 2v2 matches. Playable in both single-player and split-screen multiplayer formats.

Key features:

Jumping and boosting mechanics for a little dynamic movement

Balanced controls for competitive gameplay

Additional Improvements:

Fixed camera issue in Nurbingnord causing black screen in one of the players screens

Fixed camera placement for Rane Pickup

Reworked Helicopter zone in Townsville to help cops better counter robbers’ escape routes

I hope you enjoy the new Ball Game mode.

Please feel free to share your thoughts and feedback.