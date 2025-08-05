Anyway, much like Backstreet, we’re back with some more updates for the Default and Beta branches (alright)! As ever, please note that update versions may cause an issue with the “continue game” function, so try and get through any runs before stopping to update.
So this is what we’ve got for you today in the year of the Abyss 2025, August 5th.
Default Branch Updates
Bug Fixes
- Fixed soul monsters from the Craftsman Faith not dropping souls above the 6th floor
- Fixed set item quantity recording failure when using Continue Game
- Fixed interface errors caused by Steam SDK Initialisation errors
Beta Branch Updates
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue when teleporting on jump pads (luckily there were no flies around or we could have had a Goldblum incident)
- Fixed date calculation issues with Coin Machines
- Fixed soul monsters from the Craftsman Faith not dropping souls above the 6th floor (again)
- Fixed follower direction errors after entering rooms
- Fixed issues causing delayed vibrations
- Fixed set item quantity recording failure when using Continue Game
Adjustments and Optimisation
- Hyperion phase one room platform optimisation
- Shop room special effects resource update
- Re-wrote teleportation mechanisms
- Save interface optimisation
Art and Localisation
- Multi-lingual text update
Beta Branch ShenanigansAs ever, a quick reminder that if you’d like faster access to fixes, additions, improvements and other improvements, you can join the Beta Branch. To do this, just select it as your option by heading over to:
- Library – Right click Neon Abyss 2 – Properties – Betas
Bear in mind, Agents, you will only be able to play multiplayer with folks on the same Branch as you, and the Beta Branch (as the name implies) is a testing platform meaning likelihood or more disruption.
Changed files in this update