Default Branch Updates

Bug Fixes

Fixed soul monsters from the Craftsman Faith not dropping souls above the 6th floor

Fixed set item quantity recording failure when using Continue Game

Fixed interface errors caused by Steam SDK Initialisation errors

Beta Branch Updates

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue when teleporting on jump pads (luckily there were no flies around or we could have had a Goldblum incident)

Fixed date calculation issues with Coin Machines

Fixed follower direction errors after entering rooms

Fixed issues causing delayed vibrations

Adjustments and Optimisation

Hyperion phase one room platform optimisation

Shop room special effects resource update

Re-wrote teleportation mechanisms

Save interface optimisation

Art and Localisation

Multi-lingual text update

Beta Branch Shenanigans

Library – Right click Neon Abyss 2 – Properties – Betas

Agents, what is UP. We’ve hit another Tuesday and that means another patch coming your way! Yeah, I know Tuesday isn’t a thing or anything but I needed something to say to open this and I couldn’t think of anything else so here we are.Anyway, much like Backstreet, we’re back with some more updates for the Default and Beta branches (alright)! As ever, please note that update versions may cause an issue with the “continue game” function, so try and get through any runs before stopping to update.So this is what we’ve got for you today in the year of the Abyss 2025, August 5th.Not a huge one for the Default Branch today but we’ll be back with more again, soon!As ever, a quick reminder that if you’d like faster access to fixes, additions, improvements and other improvements, you can join the Beta Branch. To do this, just select it as your option by heading over to:And selecting the Beta Branch from the drop-down menu.Bear in mind, Agents, you will only be able to play multiplayer with folks on the same Branch as you, and the Beta Branch (as the name implies) is a testing platform meaning likelihood or more disruption.