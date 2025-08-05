 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19481447 Edited 6 August 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Agents, what is UP. We’ve hit another Tuesday and that means another patch coming your way! Yeah, I know Tuesday isn’t a thing or anything but I needed something to say to open this and I couldn’t think of anything else so here we are.

Anyway, much like Backstreet, we’re back with some more updates for the Default and Beta branches (alright)! As ever, please note that update versions may cause an issue with the “continue game” function, so try and get through any runs before stopping to update.

So this is what we’ve got for you today in the year of the Abyss 2025, August 5th.

Default Branch Updates

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed soul monsters from the Craftsman Faith not dropping souls above the 6th floor
  • Fixed set item quantity recording failure when using Continue Game
  • Fixed interface errors caused by Steam SDK Initialisation errors
Not a huge one for the Default Branch today but we’ll be back with more again, soon!

Beta Branch Updates

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue when teleporting on jump pads (luckily there were no flies around or we could have had a Goldblum incident)
  • Fixed date calculation issues with Coin Machines
  • Fixed soul monsters from the Craftsman Faith not dropping souls above the 6th floor (again)
  • Fixed follower direction errors after entering rooms
  • Fixed issues causing delayed vibrations
  • Fixed set item quantity recording failure when using Continue Game

Adjustments and Optimisation

  • Hyperion phase one room platform optimisation
  • Shop room special effects resource update
  • Re-wrote teleportation mechanisms
  • Save interface optimisation

Art and Localisation

  • Multi-lingual text update

Beta Branch Shenanigans

As ever, a quick reminder that if you’d like faster access to fixes, additions, improvements and other improvements, you can join the Beta Branch. To do this, just select it as your option by heading over to:
  • Library – Right click Neon Abyss 2 – Properties – Betas
And selecting the Beta Branch from the drop-down menu.
Bear in mind, Agents, you will only be able to play multiplayer with folks on the same Branch as you, and the Beta Branch (as the name implies) is a testing platform meaning likelihood or more disruption.






