Hey everyone :)

This small update contains a few QoL changes, performance optimizations and bug fixes.



changes

- made unlock info on the left of the end of run UI more descriptive for cosmetics

- increased draw distance on high quality

- optimized systems that mostly affect performance on level startup

- optimized input source checking

- optimized interactive leaves system initialization

- optimized player cosmetic initialization

- optimized destructable initialization

- added some filtering for cheese leaderboard

- made challenge text in run board adaptive to fit longer translations

- removed fps caps in menu



fixes

- fixed an issue where time and no crash score bonus are not being considered for challenges and local save file

- fixed issue where 100% steam achievements unlocked unexpectedly

- fixed synchronization issue that caused only one lobby to show in lobby browser

- fixed bug when holding b while crashed with the in game menu open

- fixed potential error source in camera controller

- added fallback for van map labels bein wrong way around

- added fallbacks for error in rotation setting

- added additional checks for error in animations in end of run board

- fixed an issue where render distance would default to a low value if quality settings were never changed

- fixed some graphics settings not saving a default value on first game start