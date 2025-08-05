Hey everyone :)
This small update contains a few QoL changes, performance optimizations and bug fixes.
changes
- made unlock info on the left of the end of run UI more descriptive for cosmetics
- increased draw distance on high quality
- optimized systems that mostly affect performance on level startup
- optimized input source checking
- optimized interactive leaves system initialization
- optimized player cosmetic initialization
- optimized destructable initialization
- added some filtering for cheese leaderboard
- made challenge text in run board adaptive to fit longer translations
- removed fps caps in menu
fixes
- fixed an issue where time and no crash score bonus are not being considered for challenges and local save file
- fixed issue where 100% steam achievements unlocked unexpectedly
- fixed synchronization issue that caused only one lobby to show in lobby browser
- fixed bug when holding b while crashed with the in game menu open
- fixed potential error source in camera controller
- added fallback for van map labels bein wrong way around
- added fallbacks for error in rotation setting
- added additional checks for error in animations in end of run board
- fixed an issue where render distance would default to a low value if quality settings were never changed
- fixed some graphics settings not saving a default value on first game start
