What began as the ultimate sci-fi blockbuster has spiraled into an uncontrollable real-life crisis and now it's up to you to salvage the production, protect the crew and locals, and stop what was a cinematic dream from becoming a total disaster.

Take charge as the chaos rises around you. The scripted alien invasion has somehow become terrifyingly real: robots have turned rogue, practical effects are out of control, and experimental technology now threatens not just the film but the entire ecosystem.

Coordinate emergency teams, and calm panicked actors while battling sandstorms, quicksand, electrical anomalies and other hazards.

As tempers flare and egos explode, betrayal brews behind the scenes. Someone has gone too far and they’re now threatening to sabotage the entire project. Can you expose the truth?

GAME FEATURES: