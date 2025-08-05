Hey Anglers,

We have released another Patch on Steam and Epic Games that brings a number of fixes to improve your gameplay experience:

1. Fixed incorrect coordinates displayed in the Marker Buoy Sharing window.

2. Resolved missing item details in the Chamaeleon Cruiser Pack description.

3. Adjusted unnatural lighting on reeds at night when using a flashlight.

4. Fixed animation error affecting birds, including broken seagull animation.

5. Addressed item transfer errors in the inventory.

6. Fixed an issue where the bow sonar on bass boats did not display fish.

7. Corrected tackle drifting incorrectly toward the shore at San Joaquin.

8. Fixed broken third-person animation after catching an underwater item.

9. Other minor fixes and optimizations.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. We hope you enjoy the latest updates, and as always — tight lines and see you on the water!

Follow us on social media to stay tuned and be in touch with our lovely community:

Discord

Facebook Group

You are always welcome to ask for help in our support:

support@fishingplanet.com