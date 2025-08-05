 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19481244 Edited 5 August 2025 – 10:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Here the changelog:
  • fixed error with multiplayer
  • fixed joystick shot for mobile devices
  • added area around joystick for mobile devices

