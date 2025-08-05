Hello everyone! The game was updated with version 0.25.23:

Improved responsiveness of dodge. Now you can dodge out of player damage lock animations.

World renaming sometimes removed world saves, so the feature is temporary removed, until we find out the issue

Applied a few fixes, that should (hopefully) fix the issue of companions not showing in multiplayer for some players

Applied a few fixed to fix client timeout issues

Reduced life drain values for vampiric necromancer summons

Fixed the issue that caused players to be stuck in passive mode after some cutscenes