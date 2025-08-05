 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19481241
Hello everyone! The game was updated with version 0.25.23:

  • Improved responsiveness of dodge. Now you can dodge out of player damage lock animations.

  • World renaming sometimes removed world saves, so the feature is temporary removed, until we find out the issue

  • Applied a few fixes, that should (hopefully) fix the issue of companions not showing in multiplayer for some players

  • Applied a few fixed to fix client timeout issues

  • Reduced life drain values for vampiric necromancer summons

  • Fixed the issue that caused players to be stuck in passive mode after some cutscenes

  • Fixed few small interface issues

