Patch Note 1.0.1

Bug fix

- Fixed an issue that "Rent a paw" achievement is cannot be achieved.

- Fixed an issue that "Sloth" and "Immovable as the mountain" achievements can be achieved in any modes.

- Fixed an issue where highlighting player name in the leaderboards after a game was not working properly.

- Fixed an issue that caused scores to be sent to the leaderboards in an unstable state.

