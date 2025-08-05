A new update has arrived! We’ve added a bunch of new features and improvements to enhance your cleaning adventure.

🗺📅 Our roadmap will be revealed next week! Stay tuned to see what’s coming next.

🗑👀 The dumpster is now semi-transparent while carrying, so you can see where you’re going.

🧭🔧 Tools and other objective types are now visible on the minimap for better navigation.

💡🌑 A flashlight has been added to help in dark areas.

🎧🌫 Ambient sound settings are now available to customize your audio experience.

💾🧹 A save system has been added to the game. No more unfinished cleaning sessions!

🗺🧼 4 new maps added — new places, new messes!

🖥🎨 UI has been redesigned to meet new gameplay needs. Various improvements were made for better UX and visual clarity.

🏅🧽 New achievements added! Show off your skills with fresh challenges.

🚀 Map Optimizations & Bug Fixes

Several existing levels have been optimized and minor bugs have been squashed for a cleaner experience overall.

✅ Bug Fixes: Various UI and gameplay issues have been resolved.

📝 Language Fixes

Localization has been improved for a more accurate and immersive experience.

Thank you for playing and sharing your feedback! More updates are on the way, so stay tuned. Happy cleaning! 🧽✨

