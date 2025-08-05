A new update has arrived! We’ve added a bunch of new features and improvements to enhance your cleaning adventure.
🗺📅 Our roadmap will be revealed next week! Stay tuned to see what’s coming next.
🗑👀 The dumpster is now semi-transparent while carrying, so you can see where you’re going.
🧭🔧 Tools and other objective types are now visible on the minimap for better navigation.
💡🌑 A flashlight has been added to help in dark areas.
🎧🌫 Ambient sound settings are now available to customize your audio experience.
💾🧹 A save system has been added to the game. No more unfinished cleaning sessions!
🗺🧼 4 new maps added — new places, new messes!
🖥🎨 UI has been redesigned to meet new gameplay needs. Various improvements were made for better UX and visual clarity.
🏅🧽 New achievements added! Show off your skills with fresh challenges.
🚀 Map Optimizations & Bug Fixes
Several existing levels have been optimized and minor bugs have been squashed for a cleaner experience overall.
✅ Bug Fixes: Various UI and gameplay issues have been resolved.
📝 Language Fixes
Localization has been improved for a more accurate and immersive experience.
Thank you for playing and sharing your feedback! More updates are on the way, so stay tuned. Happy cleaning! 🧽✨
Feel free to reach us on the social media links down below!
Changed files in this update