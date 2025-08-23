 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19480880 Edited 24 August 2025 – 08:19:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After two years of meticulous polishing, it has finally launched.
Since the demo—where maps only had weapon tiles—we’ve added:

  • Auxiliary-weapon tiles

  • Random events

  • Map-wide buffs

  • A roster of brand-new characters

Along the way we hit plenty of dead ends, prototyped features that didn’t work, and had to backtrack more than once. Those detours cost us time, but every misstep was corrected in time for a late-summer release.

If you spot any bugs or have feedback, hop into our QQ group 676529767 and let us know.
Thank you for playing!

