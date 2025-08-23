After two years of meticulous polishing, it has finally launched.

Since the demo—where maps only had weapon tiles—we’ve added:

Auxiliary-weapon tiles

Random events

Map-wide buffs

A roster of brand-new characters

Along the way we hit plenty of dead ends, prototyped features that didn’t work, and had to backtrack more than once. Those detours cost us time, but every misstep was corrected in time for a late-summer release.

If you spot any bugs or have feedback, hop into our QQ group 676529767 and let us know.

Thank you for playing!