 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19480774 Edited 5 August 2025 – 09:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
・Lead/Prospect Generation、Conversion Rates、Average Sale、Number of Transactions、Margins
Added the ability to voluntarily pass on investment when drawing a card.
・Added a feature that allows the owner to enable or disable the 'Pass Function' at the start of the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2562331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link