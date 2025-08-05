After completing a level for the first time, the playback speed of all learning/practice sessions will significantly increase upon replay. (Enable "Fast Mode" in system settings.) Fridge magnet and mysterious letter videos will now be skipped directly. Game store resources and related sections have been renamed to: ​​"My Sister's Future"​​.

​​Regarding the Renaming:​​

Due to rumors spreading before the game’s launch, the game is now unable to post promotional content on nearly all platforms, and this issue remains unresolved. Hence, the name change. For details, refer to previous announcements.

​​Development Feedback:​​

All feedback on the game’s progression mechanics has been received. To clarify:

Originally planned special events (e.g., parent-teacher meetings) were meant to be ​ ​five times more abundant​ ​, with unique random events for the sister character each month based on her stats.

Due to inexperience in developing gameplay-driven projects like this, and due to budget constraints, full filming of these events was unfeasible. Thus, we prioritized ensuring core gameplay while scaling back event content.

Similarly, designed competitions were cut in half, and interactive features for the sister on the idle screen were removed. As this is our first project of this genre, limited resources forced difficult compromises. We regretfully launched the game in its current state.

Thank you for your enduring support, brothers. Behind 3: Bizarre Shadowswill release soon—stay tuned for updates.

With gratitude.