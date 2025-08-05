Fixed an issue where clients in co-op mode would lose their cards.

(Previously, when there were more than 2 clients, the save system would break — for example, the 3rd and 4th players couldn’t save their current card data. Only the first client would get a save file.

After extensive testing, this issue has now been resolved. Newly joined clients will be treated as new users, and all players’ card data is now correctly stored on the server.

If you have a co-op save file from an earlier version with fewer than 2 clients, you can temporarily roll back to v0.107, store the client’s cards in the scene or transfer them to the host, and then rejoin the game.)