5 August 2025 Build 19480662 Edited 5 August 2025 – 09:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added a New fighter: Yu-Gi-Oh

First skill: Dark Magic

Second skill: Mystic Box

Counter skill: Mirror Force

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2859871
