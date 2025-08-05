 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19480565 Edited 5 August 2025 – 08:26:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

A small but important update just went live for 工廈 Warehouse

We’ve fine-tuned one of the puzzle sections to improve overall pacing and player experience:

  • Puzzle flow has been optimized for better clarity

  • Redundant searching steps have been shortened

  • Additional dialogue added to provide more intuitive hints

This should make progression feel smoother without compromising the tension and challenge.

If you're curious about the journey so far, check out previous development posts on:

🔗 Instagram

🔗 X/Twitter

🔗TikTok

☕ You can also support the project here: 🔗

https://ko-fi.com/echostudiogames

