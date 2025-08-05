Hi everyone!

A small but important update just went live for 工廈 Warehouse

We’ve fine-tuned one of the puzzle sections to improve overall pacing and player experience:

Puzzle flow has been optimized for better clarity

Redundant searching steps have been shortened

Additional dialogue added to provide more intuitive hints

This should make progression feel smoother without compromising the tension and challenge.



