Hi everyone!
A small but important update just went live for 工廈 Warehouse
We’ve fine-tuned one of the puzzle sections to improve overall pacing and player experience:
Puzzle flow has been optimized for better clarity
Redundant searching steps have been shortened
Additional dialogue added to provide more intuitive hints
This should make progression feel smoother without compromising the tension and challenge.
If you're curious about the journey so far, check out previous development posts on:
☕ You can also support the project here: 🔗
Changed files in this update