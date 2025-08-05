 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19480536 Edited 5 August 2025 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes
A couple more fixes for bugs affecting some players:
- Fixed Oven showing in Mason's shop only after reloading the game.
- Fixed Legendary Fish Part showing up only after reloading the game.

Changes
- Edited text for tutorial (Fishing Rod and Bait) slightly, to make it clearer that the first bait refers to the one in the Inventory.

Thank you for playing and for your patience!
- Miki

Changed files in this update

Depot 1629831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link