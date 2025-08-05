Fixes

A couple more fixes for bugs affecting some players:

- Fixed Oven showing in Mason's shop only after reloading the game.

- Fixed Legendary Fish Part showing up only after reloading the game.



Changes

- Edited text for tutorial (Fishing Rod and Bait) slightly, to make it clearer that the first bait refers to the one in the Inventory.



Thank you for playing and for your patience!

- Miki