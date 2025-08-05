Fixes
A couple more fixes for bugs affecting some players:
- Fixed Oven showing in Mason's shop only after reloading the game.
- Fixed Legendary Fish Part showing up only after reloading the game.
Changes
- Edited text for tutorial (Fishing Rod and Bait) slightly, to make it clearer that the first bait refers to the one in the Inventory.
Thank you for playing and for your patience!
- Miki
v1.0.10 patch notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update