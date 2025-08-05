 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19480489 Edited 5 August 2025 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Just a patch fix and a bit collab content with other devs

Fixing:

  • wall clipping on the docks

  • trash climbing

  • loop sfx after sex

  • loop sfx after quiz

  • infinite soap and rags

  • other minor stuff

Updates:

  • collab banner & logos

  • achievement names upgrade

If we missing some or there's any improvement you guys want please give the suggestion on the forms we prepared here.
https://forms.gle/h9qkwtfkpNevxQdMA

Once again, thank you for playing!
We will flush the cg scenes updates too soon!

Changed files in this update

Japanese Depot 3406803
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link