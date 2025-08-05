Just a patch fix and a bit collab content with other devs
Fixing:
wall clipping on the docks
trash climbing
loop sfx after sex
loop sfx after quiz
infinite soap and rags
other minor stuff
Updates:
collab banner & logos
achievement names upgrade
If we missing some or there's any improvement you guys want please give the suggestion on the forms we prepared here.
https://forms.gle/h9qkwtfkpNevxQdMA
Once again, thank you for playing!
We will flush the cg scenes updates too soon!
Changed files in this update