Just a patch fix and a bit collab content with other devs

Fixing:

wall clipping on the docks

trash climbing

loop sfx after sex

loop sfx after quiz

infinite soap and rags

other minor stuff

Updates:

collab banner & logos

achievement names upgrade

If we missing some or there's any improvement you guys want please give the suggestion on the forms we prepared here.

https://forms.gle/h9qkwtfkpNevxQdMA



Once again, thank you for playing!

We will flush the cg scenes updates too soon!