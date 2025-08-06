With Community Update 6, we fixed a bug in how damage bonuses were calculated, this issue was introduced earlier this year.

As a result, some players may feel like their damage has suddenly dropped. In reality, damage now works as intended, and the numbers you’re seeing reflect the proper values.

Major Fixes

Fixed a previous bug introduced early this year on how bonus damages are calculated

Fixed an issue on how damages dealt are displayed when looking at your weapon

Fixed the carry weight value changing when hovering items

Fixed Alchemist’s set not available

Minor/Misc. Fixes

Fixed notifications in Harag

Fixed Varmeil icon

Known issues