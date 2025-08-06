With Community Update 6, we fixed a bug in how damage bonuses were calculated, this issue was introduced earlier this year.
As a result, some players may feel like their damage has suddenly dropped. In reality, damage now works as intended, and the numbers you’re seeing reflect the proper values.
Major Fixes
Fixed a previous bug introduced early this year on how bonus damages are calculated
Fixed an issue on how damages dealt are displayed when looking at your weapon
Fixed the carry weight value changing when hovering items
Fixed Alchemist’s set not available
Minor/Misc. Fixes
Fixed notifications in Harag
Fixed Varmeil icon
Known issues
Pirates of Belerion DLC - Game may crash when starting a dual against a Captain (Xbox series S/X and Xbox one only)
Changed files in this update