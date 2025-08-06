 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19480485 Edited 6 August 2025 – 09:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

With Community Update 6, we fixed a bug in how damage bonuses were calculated, this issue was introduced earlier this year.

As a result, some players may feel like their damage has suddenly dropped. In reality, damage now works as intended, and the numbers you’re seeing reflect the proper values.

Major Fixes

  • Fixed a previous bug introduced early this year on how bonus damages are calculated

  • Fixed an issue on how damages dealt are displayed when looking at your weapon

  • Fixed the carry weight value changing when hovering items

  • Fixed Alchemist’s set not available

Minor/Misc. Fixes

  • Fixed notifications in Harag

  • Fixed Varmeil icon

Known issues

  • Pirates of Belerion DLC - Game may crash when starting a dual against a Captain (Xbox series S/X and Xbox one only)

Changed files in this update

