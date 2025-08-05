 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19480429
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello,

a new build with some fixes: fix for clicker events (some players faced endless loading screen when tried to enter), chat feature thread blockage fix and chat shortcut menu fix, so it shows only nymphs with possible action in the chat.

Have a good day!

Changed files in this update

Windows Merge Nymphs Content Depot 1460201
