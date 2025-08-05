Hello,
a new build with some fixes: fix for clicker events (some players faced endless loading screen when tried to enter), chat feature thread blockage fix and chat shortcut menu fix, so it shows only nymphs with possible action in the chat.
Have a good day!
Fixes for clicker events and chat feature
Update notes via Steam Community
