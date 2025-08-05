 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19480380 Edited 5 August 2025 – 07:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
All the RNG and unfair sections are removed now! Im sorry that it took so long but I want the game to be fair and skill should be required, not luck

-> Pirate Ships got nerfed (more time to react)
-> Meteorites spawn slower (longer time until impact)
-> Waterslides got slower and more fair
And more...

Changed files in this update

Depot 3570071
  • Loading history…
