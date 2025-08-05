All the RNG and unfair sections are removed now! Im sorry that it took so long but I want the game to be fair and skill should be required, not luck
-> Pirate Ships got nerfed (more time to react)
-> Meteorites spawn slower (longer time until impact)
-> Waterslides got slower and more fair
And more...
Post-Launch Hotfix #14
Update notes via Steam Community
