Greetings fellow cultivators. Here comes another patch of fixes and changes.



Most of it is bug fixes and some more clarity. There is not a help page on the soul balance conversion in the soul Panel, hopefully this information makes it a bit easier to understand.



The biggest change is Fortune. I have nerfed fortune slightly.

Old In combat, it used to work as every 100 fortune guaranteed an extra drop, and leftover fortune were rolled as a percentage for an extra roll.



New Now in combat, fortune is first rolled from 10% to 100% of your fortune value, and then this value is used like before this change. I.e every 100 being a guaranteed extra drop.



If you hate this change let me know, i have felt for a while that fortune was a bit too strong in combat so i wanted to try this. The potential is still same but on average it should give a bit less.