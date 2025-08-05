 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19480227 Edited 5 August 2025 – 07:46:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings fellow cultivators. Here comes another patch of fixes and changes.

Most of it is bug fixes and some more clarity. There is not a help page on the soul balance conversion in the soul Panel, hopefully this information makes it a bit easier to understand.

The biggest change is Fortune. I have nerfed fortune slightly.

Old

In combat, it used to work as every 100 fortune guaranteed an extra drop, and leftover fortune were rolled as a percentage for an extra roll.

New

Now in combat, fortune is first rolled from 10% to 100% of your fortune value, and then this value is used like before this change. I.e every 100 being a guaranteed extra drop.

If you hate this change let me know, i have felt for a while that fortune was a bit too strong in combat so i wanted to try this. The potential is still same but on average it should give a bit less.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3697241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link