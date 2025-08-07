This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!





◆ Minor Update 18.42553 ◆

Stability & Performance Fixed a freeze and crash that could occur on PlayStation 5 after players disconnected or resigned during a multiplayer match with voice chat enabled.



Improved stability on PlayStation 5 from updating to a newer version of the libraries used for voice chat. This update fixes some unsafe operations that could have led to situations where the game freezes or crashes unexpectedly.

DISCLAIMER This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we're tracking. The above is to inform you of the team's current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.



Helloplayers and community – we’ve got a minor update in store for you along with some of those fixes called out in this last patch. Thank you to those who brought those to our attention and for the patience of players while we fixed these issues. We try to ensure all changes are correctly reflected in the patch notes. Sometimes errors do slip through, or changes don’t make it in at the last minute. Please do continue to report issues if you find any!Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to makea success thus far!—TheTeam