5 August 2025 Build 19480029 Edited 5 August 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Survivors.
Thank you for playing Orbcraft Survivors.
Here are the changes we've applied:


Overview

This patch includes adding a mouse aiming feature in settings, balance adjustments, and fixing a bug with certain projectiles.

Patch Details

  • New Features
    - Added mouse aiming feature in the settings.



  • Balance Changes
    - Improved damage scaling application to include attack increase Perks. (Example: +1 → +5)



  • Bug Fixes
    - Fixed an issue where certain projectiles would orbit in place. (Example: Reactive Magic Bullet)




We hope this patch helps provide smoother gameplay.
We sincerely appreciate your valuable feedback and bug reports,
and will continue doing our best to offer a more polished gaming experience.

