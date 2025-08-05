Hello, Survivors.

Thank you for playing Orbcraft Survivors.

Here are the changes we've applied:

Overview

Patch Details

New Features

- Added mouse aiming feature in the settings.





Balance Changes

- Improved damage scaling application to include attack increase Perks. (Example: +1 → +5)





Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where certain projectiles would orbit in place. (Example: Reactive Magic Bullet)



This patch includes adding a mouse aiming feature in settings, balance adjustments, and fixing a bug with certain projectiles.

We hope this patch helps provide smoother gameplay.

We sincerely appreciate your valuable feedback and bug reports,

and will continue doing our best to offer a more polished gaming experience.