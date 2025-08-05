Hello, Survivors.
Thank you for playing Orbcraft Survivors.
Here are the changes we've applied:
OverviewThis patch includes adding a mouse aiming feature in settings, balance adjustments, and fixing a bug with certain projectiles.
Patch Details
New Features
- Added mouse aiming feature in the settings.
Balance Changes
- Improved damage scaling application to include attack increase Perks. (Example: +1 → +5)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where certain projectiles would orbit in place. (Example: Reactive Magic Bullet)
We hope this patch helps provide smoother gameplay.
We sincerely appreciate your valuable feedback and bug reports,
and will continue doing our best to offer a more polished gaming experience.
Changed files in this update