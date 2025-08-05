Aircraft

SU-25SM3 — a bug where the TV sight showed an incorrect value on the azimuth scale has been fixed.

Ground Vehicles

The logic for saving the turret position at the moment of each hit has been improved in the hit analysis (previously its position could become desynchronized).

A bug where in some cases, when controlling a Multi-Vehicle SAM, it was possible to place a drone reconnaissance mark has been fixed. (Report).

A bug where control did not switch to the radar vehicle after drowning in a launcher vehicle while in a test-drive using a Multi-Vehicle SAM has been fixed. ( Report ).

Object 279 — a bug that caused the tracks to sink into the ground when at an extreme angle and while moving has been fixed. ( Report ).

SPYDER — a bug where one of the launch containers that holds the missile was not displayed in the hangar has been fixed.

Other

The textures of the dakimakura pillows have been changed. They now look more authentic and fit the pillows you want to hug.

Patch notes reflect only key changes, meaning they may not include a complete list of all improvements made. Additionally, War Thunder is constantly being updated and some changes may not require an update. Changes reflected in patch notes are formed by taking reactions and requests of the community from the bug reporting service, forums and other official platforms into account. Bug fixes and changes are implemented in order of importance, for example a game-breaking bug will be worked on and implemented sooner.