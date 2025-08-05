Critical Issues Resolved:
Save/Load System: Fixed a game-breaking bug that could occur when saving and loading game progress
Run Logs: Resolved an issue preventing run logs from functioning properly
Card-Specific Fixes
Ice Armor: Fixed a bug affecting the Ice Armor card's functionality
Echo Overflow: Corrected an issue with the Echo Overflow card behavior
This hotfix addresses several critical stability issues to ensure a smoother gameplay experience. We appreciate your patience and feedback as we continue to improve Moon's Creed.
Hotfix Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2340511
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update