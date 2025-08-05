 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19479796 Edited 5 August 2025 – 06:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Critical Issues Resolved:
Save/Load System: Fixed a game-breaking bug that could occur when saving and loading game progress
Run Logs: Resolved an issue preventing run logs from functioning properly

Card-Specific Fixes
Ice Armor: Fixed a bug affecting the Ice Armor card's functionality
Echo Overflow: Corrected an issue with the Echo Overflow card behavior

This hotfix addresses several critical stability issues to ensure a smoother gameplay experience. We appreciate your patience and feedback as we continue to improve Moon's Creed.

