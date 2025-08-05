Critical Issues Resolved:

Save/Load System: Fixed a game-breaking bug that could occur when saving and loading game progress

Run Logs: Resolved an issue preventing run logs from functioning properly



Card-Specific Fixes

Ice Armor: Fixed a bug affecting the Ice Armor card's functionality

Echo Overflow: Corrected an issue with the Echo Overflow card behavior



This hotfix addresses several critical stability issues to ensure a smoother gameplay experience. We appreciate your patience and feedback as we continue to improve Moon's Creed.