Fixed an issue with projectile velocity being abnormal on some PCs, which also caused projectile range to be shorter than expected.
If you continue to experience this issue, please let us know. Thank you!
Fixed an issue where the self-damage of Holy Judgement - Guilt would be affected by the flat damage modifier of the Slates.
HOT FIX 1.5.0.8 Beta
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2494811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update