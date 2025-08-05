 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19479777 Edited 5 August 2025 – 06:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue with projectile velocity being abnormal on some PCs, which also caused projectile range to be shorter than expected.

If you continue to experience this issue, please let us know. Thank you!

Fixed an issue where the self-damage of Holy Judgement - Guilt would be affected by the flat damage modifier of the Slates.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2494811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link