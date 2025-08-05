 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19479613 Edited 5 August 2025 – 07:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Additions:

- Bricks dialogue! 6 new dialogue options! wont crash ur game anymore lol
- 2 New Jelly rooms
- Curse of Flashlight
- Jelly Optimization (like. lots. oh mah gawd.)
- Minigame music!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Fixes/Changes

- Changed a certain jelly room's buy text to not sound weird as fuck.
- Changed pit's price.
- Minigame music is louder than previous build (I didnt realize it was already implemented)


Known bugs that will be fixed soon but are not fixed in this build:

- Rebirth pop-up showing the wrong number
- Curse Picker Randomized Curses show extra icons

Changed files in this update

