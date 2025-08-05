Additions:



- Bricks dialogue! 6 new dialogue options! wont crash ur game anymore lol

- 2 New Jelly rooms

- Curse of Flashlight

- Jelly Optimization (like. lots. oh mah gawd.)

- Minigame music!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Fixes/Changes



- Changed a certain jelly room's buy text to not sound weird as fuck.

- Changed pit's price.

- Minigame music is louder than previous build (I didnt realize it was already implemented)





Known bugs that will be fixed soon but are not fixed in this build:



- Rebirth pop-up showing the wrong number

- Curse Picker Randomized Curses show extra icons