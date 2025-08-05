Additions:
- Bricks dialogue! 6 new dialogue options! wont crash ur game anymore lol
- 2 New Jelly rooms
- Curse of Flashlight
- Jelly Optimization (like. lots. oh mah gawd.)
- Minigame music!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Fixes/Changes
- Changed a certain jelly room's buy text to not sound weird as fuck.
- Changed pit's price.
- Minigame music is louder than previous build (I didnt realize it was already implemented)
Known bugs that will be fixed soon but are not fixed in this build:
- Rebirth pop-up showing the wrong number
- Curse Picker Randomized Curses show extra icons
pre-release 00.03.06
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update