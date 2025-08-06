Modified settings for "Blood Content"
Optimized hint text for locked doors in the Dollhouse
Slightly reduced player movement speed in the Sewer Ventilation Room
Slowed down transition time for certain subtitles
Fixed texture bugs in certain areas
Revised partial text descriptions
Resolved crash issues on specific device models
v1.0.08 Update Notice
Update notes via Steam Community
