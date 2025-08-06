 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19479543 Edited 6 August 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Modified settings for "Blood Content"

  2. Optimized hint text for locked doors in the Dollhouse

  3. Slightly reduced player movement speed in the Sewer Ventilation Room

  4. Slowed down transition time for certain subtitles

  5. Fixed texture bugs in certain areas

  6. Revised partial text descriptions

  7. Resolved crash issues on specific device models

Changed files in this update

Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 2549191
