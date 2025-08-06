Rocket Automashapes version 1.2 is out now with the following changes:

Added new levels for a total of 50!

Added new machines for the new levels.

Added a new achievement for completing 50 levels.

Minor revisions to level 23 to better demonstrate the Divider's function.

Added support for maximizing the window in windowed mode.

Added support for resizing the game window to fixed resolutions.

Improvements to the level selection screen.

Improvements to make setting the Filter's product and the Filter's sorting direction simpler.

Fixed a bug in the shape exploding option in the pause menu that occasionally spawned two shapes initially.