Major 6 August 2025 Build 19479482 Edited 6 August 2025 – 02:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Rocket Automashapes version 1.2 is out now with the following changes:

  • Added new levels for a total of 50!

  • Added new machines for the new levels.

  • Added a new achievement for completing 50 levels.

  • Minor revisions to level 23 to better demonstrate the Divider's function.

  • Added support for maximizing the window in windowed mode.

  • Added support for resizing the game window to fixed resolutions.

  • Improvements to the level selection screen.

  • Improvements to make setting the Filter's product and the Filter's sorting direction simpler.

  • Fixed a bug in the shape exploding option in the pause menu that occasionally spawned two shapes initially.

  • Various other minor improvements and bug fixes.


    The new level selection screen groups levels making it easier to navigate between unlocked levels when multiple are available at once.

