Additions
Added skill points for units. Units will gain skill points from leveling up, and will automatically spend points to learn/level skills with a priority on leveling. (This can be toggled on or off)
Added 22 passive skills.
Added extra stats to the units menu.
Bug fixes
Fixed total experience not being tracked when units were garrisoned, or when harmony sect units cultivated.
Fixed not being able to upgrade resource buildings in some cases.
Fixed units not dying at 0 health in some cases.
Fixed custom units class changing to warrior after loading a game.
Fixed not being able to recruit a custom unit again after they die when loading a game.
Fixed research not being properly loaded.
Changed files in this update