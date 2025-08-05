 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19479463 Edited 5 August 2025 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added skill points for units. Units will gain skill points from leveling up, and will automatically spend points to learn/level skills with a priority on leveling. (This can be toggled on or off)

  • Added 22 passive skills.

  • Added extra stats to the units menu.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed total experience not being tracked when units were garrisoned, or when harmony sect units cultivated.

  • Fixed not being able to upgrade resource buildings in some cases.

  • Fixed units not dying at 0 health in some cases.

  • Fixed custom units class changing to warrior after loading a game.

  • Fixed not being able to recruit a custom unit again after they die when loading a game.

  • Fixed research not being properly loaded.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3665321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link