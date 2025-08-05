OK1 - Added keyword highlighting to some descriptions in the tutorial

OK2 - After completing the private estate tutorial, an additional 50 workers are added to the rewards

OK3 - Fixed keyword errors in the Chinese-English descriptions of the tutorial

OK4 - Mercenary-type squads have their morale reduced by 40% (minimum 1) and attack efficiency reduced by 10

OK5 - Added a tutorial switch for the first-time interface opening in settings, enabled by default

OK6 - Optimized the tactics interface: the tactical responsibility setting interface is displayed at the top and bottom respectively when the player is attacking and defending

OK7 - Fixed some war events not triggering due to relationship logic errors

OK8 - Added kill descriptions for defensive buildings

OK9 - Military attributes now grant +1 morale for every 5 points instead of every 3 points

OK10 - When a squad is attacked, for every 20% loss of its current number of soldiers, morale is reduced by 1

OK11 - Replaced the loop sound effect for the battle background

OK12 - Defensive fortifications

OK12 - All modified data related to morale bonuses have been adjusted

OK13 - Squads gain +1 morale for every 2 levels