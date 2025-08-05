 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19479433 Edited 5 August 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
B2025.8.5 Dev 手动切换至DEV测试版本

  • OK1-教程一些描述增加关键词高亮

  • OK2-私人地产教程完成后，奖励额外增加50工人

  • OK3-修正教程中英文描述的关键词错误问题

  • OK4-雇佣兵性质的营队士气-40%，最低1，攻击效率-10

  • OK5-设置中增加首次打开界面的教程开关 默认开启

  • OK6-战术界面优化，玩家进攻和防御时，战术责任设置界面分别显示在上方和下方

  • OK7-修复一些战争事件因为关系逻辑错误导致不触发

  • OK8-增加防御建筑的击杀描述

  • OK9-军事属性从每3点改为每5点+1士气

  • OK10-营队受到攻击时,当前人数的每20%损失,士气-1

  • OK11-更换战斗的背景循环音效

  • OK12-防御工事

  • OK12-增加士气的修正数据全部调整

  • OK13-营队级别每两级+1士气

  • OK14-修复防御箭塔没生效的问题

B2025.8.5 Dev Manually switch to the DEV test version

  • OK1 - Added keyword highlighting to some descriptions in the tutorial

  • OK2 - After completing the private estate tutorial, an additional 50 workers are added to the rewards

  • OK3 - Fixed keyword errors in the Chinese-English descriptions of the tutorial

  • OK4 - Mercenary-type squads have their morale reduced by 40% (minimum 1) and attack efficiency reduced by 10

  • OK5 - Added a tutorial switch for the first-time interface opening in settings, enabled by default

  • OK6 - Optimized the tactics interface: the tactical responsibility setting interface is displayed at the top and bottom respectively when the player is attacking and defending

  • OK7 - Fixed some war events not triggering due to relationship logic errors

  • OK8 - Added kill descriptions for defensive buildings

  • OK9 - Military attributes now grant +1 morale for every 5 points instead of every 3 points

  • OK10 - When a squad is attacked, for every 20% loss of its current number of soldiers, morale is reduced by 1

  • OK11 - Replaced the loop sound effect for the battle background

  • OK12 - Defensive fortifications

  • OK12 - All modified data related to morale bonuses have been adjusted

  • OK13 - Squads gain +1 morale for every 2 levels

  • OK14 - Fixed the issue where defensive arrow towers were not taking effect

Changed depots in b2025.8.3_dev branch

View more data in app history for build 19479433
Windows savecancel Depot 1058711
