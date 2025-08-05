New Additions!
SeasonsThere are 3 new seasons that modify the lands of Dungeon World and bring unseen creatures:
- Tropical: Trees will appear in deserts and seas; stay away from jellyfish, they explode on minimum contact.
- Cloudy: The sea will fill with clouds in deep areas; chase frogs to travel easily between floors.
- Flowery: Mountains will give way to flowered trees; beware of carnivorous plants, they grow with each bite.
Seed for procedural generationFrom now on, you'll be able to set a seed for the world generation of each game, allowing you to share and reproduce the terrain formation and initial NPC placement.
Note: The seed is written below the minimap in the status menu; worlds prior to this version (0.5.1) do not have a record of the seed used.
Cheat: TerrainA new cheat available for those who have completed the library: seasons will produce extreme changes, drastically transforming the landscape, to points where it can be difficult to navigate... For experienced players only!
Changes and Corrections
- The pickaxe can now also create abysses.
- When you go to pick up an item with a full inventory, you will be informed what type of item it is.
- The fish from the rainy season were changed to springs; drinking from them will rejuvenate you a bit.
- You can now push temples with the leaf.
- Added Steam's virtual keyboard support when playing with a controller.
- The edges of the middle plane are now clouds.
- The functionality of particles was corrected so they no longer disappear abruptly.
- The dragon orb's sprite was changed.
