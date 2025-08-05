New Additions!

Seasons

Tropical: Trees will appear in deserts and seas; stay away from jellyfish, they explode on minimum contact.



Cloudy: The sea will fill with clouds in deep areas; chase frogs to travel easily between floors.



Flowery: Mountains will give way to flowered trees; beware of carnivorous plants, they grow with each bite.



Seed for procedural generation

Cheat: Terrain

Changes and Corrections

The pickaxe can now also create abysses.



When you go to pick up an item with a full inventory, you will be informed what type of item it is.



The fish from the rainy season were changed to springs; drinking from them will rejuvenate you a bit.



You can now push temples with the leaf.



Added Steam's virtual keyboard support when playing with a controller.



The edges of the middle plane are now clouds.



The functionality of particles was corrected so they no longer disappear abruptly.



The dragon orb's sprite was changed.



Thank you for your interest in Dungeon World, and I hope you enjoy the additions in this new version!

Update focused on polishing procedural generation and increasing variety (3 new seasons). Changes and improvements to presentation and balance (objects, effects, sprites, particles, etc.) are also included. From now on, you'll be able to set a seed for the world generation of each game, allowing you to share and reproduce the terrain formation and initial NPC placement. The seed is written below the minimap in the status menu; worlds prior to this version (0.5.1) do not have a record of the seed used.