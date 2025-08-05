🔥🔥🔥 Season 3 is Live! 🔥🔥🔥
New threats creep from the dark! Face off in 3 brand-new Raids, uncover powerful Consumables and discover new Artifacts, Runes and the Demon Hunter Set. An improved Battle Report, several balance tweaks, QoL upgrades and a full cart of bug fixes round out this update.
⚔️ Ready your clan - and if you enjoy the game, consider leaving a review⚔️
Full Patch Notes:
*New Features*
- Added 3 new Raids:
-- Black Widow: Unlocks after clearing 'Forest Troll' Raid
-- Shadow Twins: Unlocks after clearing 'Black Widow' Raid
-- Venomous Trinity: Unlocks after clearing 'Shadow Twins' Raid
- Added new type of Items: Consumables
-- Clear Forest Trolls -> unlock 'Potion of Traits'
-- Clear Venomous Trinity -> unlock 'Potion of Rebirth'
-- Clear Storm Wyvern -> unlock 'Potion of Growth'
-- Very low chance to encounter them in the Shop at any time
-- Chance to encounter Potions is much higher during Artifact selection events (~3%)
- Added 4 new Artifacts:
-- Blueberries - Forest, Battle 40+
-- Spider Idol (Lower Half) - Raid 'Black Widow' reward
-- Spider Idol (Upper Half) - Raid 'Shadow Twins' reward
-- Black Lotus Ring - Raid 'Venomous Trinity' reward
- Added 3 new Runes:
-- Cleanse: On Ultimate, Profession, T2 - T3
-- Treasure Hunter: Support, Clear-Cut, All Tiers
-- Challenger: Support, Clear-Cut, All Tiers
- Added 2 new Items:
-- Demon Hunter Shoulders (Thief Shoulders, craftable)
-- Demon Hunter Blindfold (Thief Helmet, craftable)
- Added 1 new Item Set: Demon Hunter Set
*Changes and QoL*
- Changes to Raids:
-- Dragon Raids will now unlock after clearing all Spider Raids
-- Dragon Raids levels have been increased
- Battle Report will now show more details when hovering over the respective bars
- When using a 2H weapon, the dwarf details will now show all item slots as occupied
- Increased idle gem reward on the Title Screen
- In Eternal Mode, Orcs beyond the 100 sign will gain increased weight based on distance
- Updated sprite for 'Scarab Brooch' Artifact
- 'Mug of Everlasting Bock' Artifact will now trigger on fatal blow instead of a health threshold
- Increased 'Venom' Rune damage gain against poisoned targets (8% -> 12%)
- Increased 'Plea' Rune Shield buff scaling (120% WIS -> 200% WIS) and fixed an issue with its targeting
- Increased chance for 'Fatality: Shock' Rune from 8% to 10%
- Increased chance for 'Fatality: Freeze' Rune from 8% to 12%
- 'Frostbringer Ring' Artifact will now scale with damage multipliers
- 'Stormbringer Ring' Artifact will now scale with damage multipliers and deal damage regardless of mana burned
*Bug Fixes*
- Fixed an issue where several AoE effects were unable to hit bosses
- Fixed a bug where DoTs would tick an additional time when being re-applied while still active
- Fixed an issue where the Hard Training achievement would be granted incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where boars could spawn slightly above ground
- Fixed an issue where 'Kugelblitz' Ultimate always had double crit chance
- Fixed an issue where 'Chakram Throw' Ultimate would not work against Dragons
- Fixed some issues with Raid DPS Bars for Dragons
- Fixed an issue when displaying the Raid abilities 'Trollblood', 'Spiderblood' and 'Dragonblood'
- Fixed an issue where the 'Execute' Ultimate would not work correctly
- Fixed a bug where the Debuff duration Mythic Forge Modifier did not work correctly
- Fixed an issue when trying to display the Troll Ultimate details
- Fixed an issue where the 'Execute' Ultimate description was missing
- Fixed an issue where Thorn damage was not applied on melee defense
- Fixed an issue where all Orcs would equip 'Scarab Brooch'
- Fixed an issue where the Passive of 'Eagle Talon' and 'Tailpipe Shoulders' would change when downgrading
- Fixed an issue where Fatality Runes would not trigger correctly from DoTs
