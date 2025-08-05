Hi everyone!

In this update, we've added a new Collection feature that allows you to review the details of cards and relics you've encountered in the game. Since older save files didn’t store collection data, players will still need to reveal encountered items as they play, sorry for the inconvenience!

We've also been working on new content and features based on your feedback. Stay tuned for future updates!

Here is the full changelog:

New Features

Added new Collection feature for cards and relics⭐

You can now play cards using number row on the keyboard

Camera movement can now be controlled by dragging with the right mouse button

Added an animation effect to highlight card cost changes in the hand

Balance Adjustments

Adjusted the way card costs are modified by some relics and spell cards to better match expectations

Reduced the strength of early enemies in Act II and Act III to smooth out difficulty spikes

Lowered the base HP of buildings, but now buildings gain HP when upgraded, making upgrade-focused strategies more viable Small buildings gain 100 HP per upgrade, large buildings gain 200 HP

Improved the survivability of the Goddess Statue: Goddess Statue HP: 500 → 1000 Plating (the Goddess Statue’s self-protection skill) now provides a fixed 1000 shield each time it triggers

Hatch, Clairvoyance, and Lightning Shield now have larger area

Bug Fixes