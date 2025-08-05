 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19478874 Edited 5 August 2025 – 06:39:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

In this update, we've added a new Collection feature that allows you to review the details of cards and relics you've encountered in the game. Since older save files didn’t store collection data, players will still need to reveal encountered items as they play, sorry for the inconvenience!

We've also been working on new content and features based on your feedback. Stay tuned for future updates!

Here is the full changelog:

New Features

  • Added new Collection feature for cards and relics⭐

  • You can now play cards using number row on the keyboard

  • Camera movement can now be controlled by dragging with the right mouse button

  • Added an animation effect to highlight card cost changes in the hand

Balance Adjustments

  • Adjusted the way card costs are modified by some relics and spell cards to better match expectations

  • Reduced the strength of early enemies in Act II and Act III to smooth out difficulty spikes

  • Lowered the base HP of buildings, but now buildings gain HP when upgraded, making upgrade-focused strategies more viable

    • Small buildings gain 100 HP per upgrade, large buildings gain 200 HP

  • Improved the survivability of the Goddess Statue:

    • Goddess Statue HP: 500 → 1000

    • Plating (the Goddess Statue’s self-protection skill) now provides a fixed 1000 shield each time it triggers

  • Hatch, Clairvoyance, and Lightning Shield now have larger area

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the range indicators for Rebirth Totem and Watch Totem didn’t match their actual effect range

  • Fixed an issue where the shop icon at the top of the screen disappeared before the end of a turn

  • Fixed an issue where the banner image was not correctly displaying for different goddesses on the game result screen

Changed files in this update

