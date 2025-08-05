 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19478832 Edited 5 August 2025 – 04:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed: Resolved an issue where the game failed to correctly read the default language setting during Steam login. The game now properly recognizes your Steam language preferences.

New: Characters now have unique attack animations when attacking while running.

Adjusted: Optimized the UI selection cursor to reduce accidental inputs and make your choices clearer.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3415341
  • Loading history…
