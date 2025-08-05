Fixed: Resolved an issue where the game failed to correctly read the default language setting during Steam login. The game now properly recognizes your Steam language preferences.
New: Characters now have unique attack animations when attacking while running.
Adjusted: Optimized the UI selection cursor to reduce accidental inputs and make your choices clearer.
2025.8.5 update 1.1.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update