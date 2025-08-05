Patch Notes August 4th

Avoidance and the Sniper

Heyo, it's me, iStead again. Another two weeks have passed and so we got another patch to drop for you guys. With much further ado, here's the goods.

**Game Changes**

New Enemy! The Sniper!

Added in a new enemy with long range. he loves to sit back and wait until he has the perfect shot on you. What comes next is a fast moving bullet that's hard to dodge, so best to stay out of his vision.

Avoidance

Enemies will now avoid and spread out from each other when they get too close. This reduces what we dubbed "Conga Lining", which was especially noticeable when they would take corners:

Before:





After:



Shield Regen

Added in a shield that will regen after several seconds of not getting hit. The hope with this is that you'll be able to take more engagements without camping to preserve your health. We increased the damage on the enemies to compensate for the increased tankiness of the player. Note that the Coat does not have this shield, so you'll still need to take fights wisely to preserve your mech for as long as possible.

Melee Sounds

Added in sounds for melee weapons that now go whoosh.

Carris Poison

Added in a perk for Carris Weapons such as the "Hornet", now after hitting 4 consecutive shots on one enemy they will become poisoned for several seconds.

**Visual Changes**

Mech Armor Icons

Added in icons for the Coat armor, visible in the loadout and equip menus.

Hand Placements

Updated hand placements for weapons so the weapons don't phase through their hands anymore, we figured that was a little painful.

Floor 2 Room Adjustments

Updated some of the floor 2 rooms to have additional objects in them, should make more fun shooting arenas in there now.

Elevator Room Change

Updated the elevator rooms to be in line with the new visuals of The Anomaly. Also it's clearer now that it's an elevator rather.

Mech Charge Bars

Added charge bars next to the crosshair that go up as you hold the charge button down and change color to indicate when they're ready to fire.

Enemy Strafing Animations

Added enemy strafing animations for when they move by avoidance.

Buttom Prompts UI

Added in some UI that makes it a bit clearer what buttons to press to perform several functions. These buttons are for: Summoning the Coat, using the Coat's shoulder weapons, and switching from gun to melee.

**Additional Changes**

Bugfixes (Brought to you by Peaches)

-Updated expired link to our playtest Discord server

-Removed the unintended ability to "prop open" locked doors by leaving the mech in the doorway, potentially causing a softlock. Now the Coat will recall if it's below a door when it locks.

-Fixed boarding your Coat in a doorway sometimes locking the door prematurely

-Fixed a crash caused by returning to the main menu while standing under a door

-Fixed jumpy animation when dashing twice in rapid succession

-Fixed new player's default gear not matching what starts unlocked

-Fixed the current run's drops and kill counts not resetting when restarting a run

Summer Cleaning

Cleaned up a good deal of bloated files that were clogging up the drains.

Balancing

Tweaked Homing Rockets to be faster over time

Reduced recoil and spread on Drake