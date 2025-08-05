Hello everyone!



First off, welcome to all the new players! We've recently seen a huge influx and all of your kind words, feedback and support has been just unbelievable beyond words really, so thank you.

We're still fairly early on in Early Access, so naturally we're experimenting a lot as we develop future content in the best way we can. Because of this, some Relics had fallen behind the performance players coming into the game expect of them, and equally some of the experimental features we had given Death were missing the mark in terms of being the most fun possible.

This patch takes aim solely at those issues. We took a brief break from The Witch to work on revitalising some of the outdated Relic arsenal. Here's the full details.

Death's Mercy Rework

One of the most common bits of feedback that we have got is that the current iteration of Death's Mercy simply isn't fun. The good news is, behind the scenes we were already discussing this and potential options.

In it's old form, rendering Death invulnerable for a turn was anti-climactic and often robbed players of a close game with no real "fun" reasoning. So we've reworked it. It'll still give Death a bit of staying power if you don't quite finish him off, but in a much more manageable fashion.

Death's Forge

We knew from Day 1 that we want Death to evolve as a threat in multiple ways as a run goes on. The Forge was a means of achieving that. Not too long ago, we added the ability for it to create Relics for him to use as an experiment. While it could introduce some good variance, it could also introduce some... bad variance, to be blunt. Additionally, it limited our design space on Relics as they either had to be not too ridiculous for Death to forge, or unavailable to him.

We've removed the Relic generation from Forge. The Dice upgrading remains as it is a means of a growing threat that feels more fitting for him, and still rewards the player for beating him before it goes off if possible in a round or two, while having a much less dooming impact if they don't.

Many, many Buffs...

Now we get to the real meat and potatoes of the Patch. The absolute top question asked has been "Why is this relic so good, but these ones are so bad". The answer is yes. Or no. Or this is the answer. Anyway, with so many players coming into the game, we used a bunch of that data to bring a lot of Relics way way up to speed. This is Early Access and some of these changes are experimental! But go have fun breaking them in new ways.

Full List of Buffs:



Arrowhead now heals 10 per Reinforcement instead of 5.

Artist's Paint Brush only gains 1x the Face Value, but now doesn't lose counters between Rounds.

Black Pebble's Damage & Healing has been increased to 34 from 25.

White Pebble's Damage & Healing has been increased to 35 from 25.

Canary Pendant is now a Common so you can easier find Damage Negation if you need it.

Cassandra's Tongue Poison increased from 10 to 15, and now inflicts self with 5 Poison instead of dealing 10 Damage to self.

Catalytic Vial has been reworked to now gain a Counter if you successfully deal banked Damage on your first Turn, then add 20 Poison to your Opponent for each Counter. It does not lose Counters between Rounds.

Coral Ring Poison increased from 5 to 6.

Diamond Ring Healing increased from 20 to 30

Emerald Ring Poison increased from 20 to 25

Envenomed Blade now increases Poison stacks by 50% up from 33%

Fools Gold now also restores a Relic Reroll to use in between rounds, in addition to the bonus Dice.

Mirror of Meeral now deals Damage equal to that which was Negated, instead of a flat 10.

Paupers Cup no longer loses Counters between Rounds.

Pomander bonus increased to 15 from 12.

Poultice now both Heals and Poisons for the highest face value.

Ruby Ring Damage increased from 20 to 30.

Runaway's Purse now also creates a Healing Flask if you start a Round with no Trinkets.

Torn Banner bonus increased from 6 to 7.

Ivory Pawn now removes 50% of Poison up from 33%.

Writing Lily now deals 15 Damage to self down from 20.

Midas Dice now increases Scored Hands by 100% up from 50%.

Razor's Edge now deals double Face Value as Damage up from 1x.

Draupnir now adds stacks to rings equal to double Face Value up from 2x.

Bannerman's Dice now boosts all other Dice by 1 + Face Value up from Face Value.



As you can see, we buffed quite a lot of older Relics! The intention here is to open up more viable builds into the early higher difficulty levels of Circles 2 and 3. If this seems excessive, just imagine the harder modes we're cooking up beyond Circle 3.

Anyway we need to get back to working on The Witch! Have fun and once again thanks so much for the support in the recent days. We are a two man team and couldn't do this without you.

Cheers,

Connagh & Joel



Sea Glass