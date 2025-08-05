 Skip to content
Major 5 August 2025 Build 19478686
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

0.2.2 is now live! Thanks to everyone who helped to test it and offer suggestions while it was on the beta branch. As always, feel free to provide feedback and report any bugs you come across on Discord or the Steam forums.

0.2.2 (Content Update #7)

Summary

  • New captains

  • A new map

  • A new ship and improvements to some modules

  • New robot and specific captain buildings

  • Significant performance improvements

  • More QoL such as Autocast and Attack Ground

  • Unit Sprite Modding

Captains

  • The Xenobiologist (New) - Harness the power of the planet and those who inhabit it, to drive back the Goo. Gain access to unique buildings and Tribal units that gain a unique ability that charges while they are in combat.

  • The Swarm (New) - Duplicate your captain for a powerful multiplicative force. Plan your base in more intricate detail by placing structures without immediately spending resources.

  • The Hologram (New) - A custom captain with access to The Robot faction

  • The Mutant - Gains access to living towers, long range artillery towers that also heal your units.

  • The Warlord - Gains access to training dummies, provides target practice for your units letting them level up outside regular combat

  • The Pyromaniac - Gains access to flamer towers, capable of burning enemies in a wide area

Maps

  • The Battle of Illian Verge (New) - A massive map with limited resources on the western edge where you deploy. Prepare for hordes from the west, but eventually you will also need to expand East for resources. Straight into a war between The Goo and RFI.

  • Significantly increased the maximum number of horde enemies that can be on the map on higher difficulties and increased the rate they spawn at. They will also travel in straighter paths and form slightly tighter groups.

  • Elysium Mons can now be played as a procedurally generated map

  • Robots spawn across the map if RFI horde is selected

  • Added Sky Shredders to Robot Hordes

  • Difficulty 1 is now a bit easier on waves 4 and 5

A New Ship and Some Improvements to Modules

  • The SSP-Crucible (New) - Comes equipped with the Void Meridian, an artifact that lets you increase the length of cycles

  • Thruster Modules - Added a 50% boost to thrust if there is no module to the left of this module

  • Rocket, Laser and Gatling Modules - All three have overall improved stats and some changes to their sound effects

QoL - Including Autocast and Attack Ground command

  • Autocast - You can now right click most skills to have them automatically fire when your unit has a target

  • Attack Ground – Units with AOE damage can be commanded to attack ground (Default hotkey V),

  • You can now place robotics on top of houses to replace them,

  • When modules are selected, the boosted grid will now display for Robots

  • Reactors can now toggle their tile boost ability (Default on)

  • Selecting a building and pressing f (default) will now let you place a copy of that building

  • Non draggable building placement will now let you place buildings on top of connectors to replace them. The connected state of that tile will be maintained

Robots - New Buildings and an enhanced FLOPs system

  • Data Processor - An early game building allowing you to produce a small amount of flops on boosted tiles without producing heat

  • Drone launcher - Aids in the construction of nearby buildings

  • Core - A late game building that produces additional effort based on the effort production of surrounding modules

  • FLOPs Boost – The Robots now gain small bonuses if they have excess FLOPs

Tutorial Improvements

  • Added an objectives panel

  • Buildings to be constructed are now highlighted in the GUI

  • Added to and reworded some tutorial panels

  • The horde cycle will now be paused for most of the tutorial

Significant performance improvements

  • Improved pathing and rendering performance

  • General performance improvements

  • Improved loading times, especially for The Robots

Balance

  • Reverted back to a flat damage reduction system with additional simple weapon and armour type % reductions. Currently only Heavy Armour ↔ Ballistic Damage has an additional impact on damage. This is to extend time to kill between various Robot and Human units.

  • Improved the targeting logic and effectiveness of all anti-projectiles.

  • The Sky Shredder's anti-projectile attack is now significantly more effective

  • Monolith damage 500 -> 400

  • Tacti-Droid's crystal/ore cost 0/3 -> 4/1

  • Heavy Android crystal/ore cost 4/2 -> 0/4

  • Bridges are now 1x1 and draggable

  • Some melee units are slightly wider with a corresponding range increase. This is to partly compensate for hordes being more densely packed.

GUI

  • "Hold" now displays if it is toggled

  • A Horde strength modifier percentage is now displayed on both versions of Elysium Mons

  • Split the military and turret building sections

  • Dragging building placement over the minimap will no longer move the camera

  • Updated some icons to display damage and armour types

Other

  • New animated Loading and Menu backgrounds by Tim Morrow

  • Neutrals and pickups are more likely to spawn in reachable areas

  • Added Decay Time to some summoned units

  • Units that decay no longer use workers

  • Some enemy types, like Wardrum MBTs will be less aggressive if in full fog

  • Added a “continue” button to the win screen of games. Allowing you to continue the game without waves.

Unit Sprite Modding

  • The animation sprites of most units can now be changed to whatever you want. Simply move the images in to the following folder path Mods → Graphics → {UNIT ID} → Move, Attack, Idle and Dead folders. See Readme for more details

Bug Fixes

  • Added a self destruct for horde enemies that get stuck for an extended period of time

  • Fixed orbitors making giant arcs to return to respawned captains

  • Fixed a case where parts of a horde would circumnavigate the map

  • Fixed an issue where Hold wouldn't always be maintained on a unit. Also saved games now remember the hold state

  • Fixed a case where using c4s in a game could cause some of your units to become untargetable

  • Fixed ore and uranium sometimes being placed on top of lava on Ignis Rift

  • Fixed the Monolith sometimes firing without charging fully

  • Fixed repair facilities not quite matching their displayed range

  • Fixed drones not flying directly to buildings if on the edge of your landing pad's grid range,

  • Fixed units ignoring manual commands if the game is paused and they have just been recruited and have a rally point assigned

  • Fixed the center on captain hotkey binding

  • Fixed smelters not always producing any ore if the value is too low

  • Fixed reactors not showing gain in the GUI on the Feldspar

  • Fixed not being able to rebuild the ghosts of under construction buildings

  • Fixed the drone bunker range display

Changed files in this update

Open link