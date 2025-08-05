Hey Everyone,
0.2.2 is now live! Thanks to everyone who helped to test it and offer suggestions while it was on the beta branch. As always, feel free to provide feedback and report any bugs you come across on Discord or the Steam forums.
0.2.2 (Content Update #7)
Summary
New captains
A new map
A new ship and improvements to some modules
New robot and specific captain buildings
Significant performance improvements
More QoL such as Autocast and Attack Ground
Unit Sprite Modding
Captains
The Xenobiologist (New) - Harness the power of the planet and those who inhabit it, to drive back the Goo. Gain access to unique buildings and Tribal units that gain a unique ability that charges while they are in combat.
The Swarm (New) - Duplicate your captain for a powerful multiplicative force. Plan your base in more intricate detail by placing structures without immediately spending resources.
The Hologram (New) - A custom captain with access to The Robot faction
The Mutant - Gains access to living towers, long range artillery towers that also heal your units.
The Warlord - Gains access to training dummies, provides target practice for your units letting them level up outside regular combat
The Pyromaniac - Gains access to flamer towers, capable of burning enemies in a wide area
Maps
The Battle of Illian Verge (New) - A massive map with limited resources on the western edge where you deploy. Prepare for hordes from the west, but eventually you will also need to expand East for resources. Straight into a war between The Goo and RFI.
Significantly increased the maximum number of horde enemies that can be on the map on higher difficulties and increased the rate they spawn at. They will also travel in straighter paths and form slightly tighter groups.
Elysium Mons can now be played as a procedurally generated map
Robots spawn across the map if RFI horde is selected
Added Sky Shredders to Robot Hordes
Difficulty 1 is now a bit easier on waves 4 and 5
A New Ship and Some Improvements to Modules
The SSP-Crucible (New) - Comes equipped with the Void Meridian, an artifact that lets you increase the length of cycles
Thruster Modules - Added a 50% boost to thrust if there is no module to the left of this module
Rocket, Laser and Gatling Modules - All three have overall improved stats and some changes to their sound effects
QoL - Including Autocast and Attack Ground command
Autocast - You can now right click most skills to have them automatically fire when your unit has a target
Attack Ground – Units with AOE damage can be commanded to attack ground (Default hotkey V),
You can now place robotics on top of houses to replace them,
When modules are selected, the boosted grid will now display for Robots
Reactors can now toggle their tile boost ability (Default on)
Selecting a building and pressing f (default) will now let you place a copy of that building
Non draggable building placement will now let you place buildings on top of connectors to replace them. The connected state of that tile will be maintained
Robots - New Buildings and an enhanced FLOPs system
Data Processor - An early game building allowing you to produce a small amount of flops on boosted tiles without producing heat
Drone launcher - Aids in the construction of nearby buildings
Core - A late game building that produces additional effort based on the effort production of surrounding modules
FLOPs Boost – The Robots now gain small bonuses if they have excess FLOPs
Tutorial Improvements
Added an objectives panel
Buildings to be constructed are now highlighted in the GUI
Added to and reworded some tutorial panels
The horde cycle will now be paused for most of the tutorial
Significant performance improvements
Improved pathing and rendering performance
General performance improvements
Improved loading times, especially for The Robots
Balance
Reverted back to a flat damage reduction system with additional simple weapon and armour type % reductions. Currently only Heavy Armour ↔ Ballistic Damage has an additional impact on damage. This is to extend time to kill between various Robot and Human units.
Improved the targeting logic and effectiveness of all anti-projectiles.
The Sky Shredder's anti-projectile attack is now significantly more effective
Monolith damage 500 -> 400
Tacti-Droid's crystal/ore cost 0/3 -> 4/1
Heavy Android crystal/ore cost 4/2 -> 0/4
Bridges are now 1x1 and draggable
Some melee units are slightly wider with a corresponding range increase. This is to partly compensate for hordes being more densely packed.
GUI
"Hold" now displays if it is toggled
A Horde strength modifier percentage is now displayed on both versions of Elysium Mons
Split the military and turret building sections
Dragging building placement over the minimap will no longer move the camera
Updated some icons to display damage and armour types
Other
New animated Loading and Menu backgrounds by Tim Morrow
Neutrals and pickups are more likely to spawn in reachable areas
Added Decay Time to some summoned units
Units that decay no longer use workers
Some enemy types, like Wardrum MBTs will be less aggressive if in full fog
Added a “continue” button to the win screen of games. Allowing you to continue the game without waves.
Unit Sprite Modding
The animation sprites of most units can now be changed to whatever you want. Simply move the images in to the following folder path Mods → Graphics → {UNIT ID} → Move, Attack, Idle and Dead folders. See Readme for more details
Bug Fixes
Added a self destruct for horde enemies that get stuck for an extended period of time
Fixed orbitors making giant arcs to return to respawned captains
Fixed a case where parts of a horde would circumnavigate the map
Fixed an issue where Hold wouldn't always be maintained on a unit. Also saved games now remember the hold state
Fixed a case where using c4s in a game could cause some of your units to become untargetable
Fixed ore and uranium sometimes being placed on top of lava on Ignis Rift
Fixed the Monolith sometimes firing without charging fully
Fixed repair facilities not quite matching their displayed range
Fixed drones not flying directly to buildings if on the edge of your landing pad's grid range,
Fixed units ignoring manual commands if the game is paused and they have just been recruited and have a rally point assigned
Fixed the center on captain hotkey binding
Fixed smelters not always producing any ore if the value is too low
Fixed reactors not showing gain in the GUI on the Feldspar
Fixed not being able to rebuild the ghosts of under construction buildings
Fixed the drone bunker range display
Changed files in this update