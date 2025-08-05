Hey Everyone,

0.2.2 is now live! Thanks to everyone who helped to test it and offer suggestions while it was on the beta branch. As always, feel free to provide feedback and report any bugs you come across on Discord or the Steam forums.

More QoL such as Autocast and Attack Ground

A new ship and improvements to some modules

The Xenobiologist (New) - Harness the power of the planet and those who inhabit it, to drive back the Goo. Gain access to unique buildings and Tribal units that gain a unique ability that charges while they are in combat.

The Pyromaniac - Gains access to flamer towers, capable of burning enemies in a wide area

The Warlord - Gains access to training dummies, provides target practice for your units letting them level up outside regular combat

The Mutant - Gains access to living towers, long range artillery towers that also heal your units.

The Hologram (New) - A custom captain with access to The Robot faction

The Swarm (New) - Duplicate your captain for a powerful multiplicative force. Plan your base in more intricate detail by placing structures without immediately spending resources.

The Battle of Illian Verge (New) - A massive map with limited resources on the western edge where you deploy. Prepare for hordes from the west, but eventually you will also need to expand East for resources. Straight into a war between The Goo and RFI.

Significantly increased the maximum number of horde enemies that can be on the map on higher difficulties and increased the rate they spawn at. They will also travel in straighter paths and form slightly tighter groups.

Elysium Mons can now be played as a procedurally generated map

Robots spawn across the map if RFI horde is selected

Added Sky Shredders to Robot Hordes