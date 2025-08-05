 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19478672 Edited 5 August 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Unlock additional perk equip slots

  • Unlock special perks by surviving runs at different difficulty levels. The first 3 of 9 of these perks are implemented in this update.

    • Extra Life: Once per run, return to full health after dying.

    • Decoy: Dashing while at full stamina creates a decoy that draws enemy attention for a brief time.

    • Spell Crystals: Instead of restoring health when destroyed, health crystals restore whichever spell is the least charged (100% charge restored if light spell, 25% charge restored if heavy spell). If all spells are fully charged, the crystal heals you.

  • Progress towards unlocking perks, loadout, etc. is now shown on the icon in addition to the tooltip, so you can see all your progress at a glance.

  • Spells now have names

  • Minor tweaks to enemy spawns

  • Fleeting Vision blessing replaced with Sentry: Gain true sight while standing still.

  • Added tooltip for “shield” keyword

  • Tutorial text uses a more readable font

  • Increased save/load performance. No more long hitches while saving.

  • Fixed octo tentacle animation not stopping while frozen

  • Fixed blight UI overlapping with health bar on some resolutions

  • Fixed a bug that was causing save data to sometimes load incorrectly

Changed files in this update

Depot 2901591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link