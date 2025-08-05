Unlock additional perk equip slots

Unlock special perks by surviving runs at different difficulty levels. The first 3 of 9 of these perks are implemented in this update. Extra Life: Once per run, return to full health after dying.

Decoy: Dashing while at full stamina creates a decoy that draws enemy attention for a brief time.

Spell Crystals: Instead of restoring health when destroyed, health crystals restore whichever spell is the least charged (100% charge restored if light spell, 25% charge restored if heavy spell). If all spells are fully charged, the crystal heals you.

Progress towards unlocking perks, loadout, etc. is now shown on the icon in addition to the tooltip, so you can see all your progress at a glance.

Spells now have names

Minor tweaks to enemy spawns

Fleeting Vision blessing replaced with Sentry: Gain true sight while standing still.

Added tooltip for “shield” keyword

Tutorial text uses a more readable font

Increased save/load performance. No more long hitches while saving.

Fixed octo tentacle animation not stopping while frozen

Fixed blight UI overlapping with health bar on some resolutions