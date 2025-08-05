Unlock additional perk equip slots
Unlock special perks by surviving runs at different difficulty levels. The first 3 of 9 of these perks are implemented in this update.
Extra Life: Once per run, return to full health after dying.
Decoy: Dashing while at full stamina creates a decoy that draws enemy attention for a brief time.
Spell Crystals: Instead of restoring health when destroyed, health crystals restore whichever spell is the least charged (100% charge restored if light spell, 25% charge restored if heavy spell). If all spells are fully charged, the crystal heals you.
Progress towards unlocking perks, loadout, etc. is now shown on the icon in addition to the tooltip, so you can see all your progress at a glance.
Spells now have names
Minor tweaks to enemy spawns
Fleeting Vision blessing replaced with Sentry: Gain true sight while standing still.
Added tooltip for “shield” keyword
Tutorial text uses a more readable font
Increased save/load performance. No more long hitches while saving.
Fixed octo tentacle animation not stopping while frozen
Fixed blight UI overlapping with health bar on some resolutions
Fixed a bug that was causing save data to sometimes load incorrectly
