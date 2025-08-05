 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19478643 Edited 5 August 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.8.28.0.

Ver. 0.8.28.0
Feature Changes
  • The skill Knockdown Counter has been changed to Display Recovery Guts. It now displays how much guts you have left to recover and get up from a knockdown. This skill has also been granted to all rental crabs that can be used in matches.

Balancing
  • Adjusted the difficulty of recovering from knockdown while injured.

We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!

PLAYISM

