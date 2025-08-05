Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.8.28.0.
Ver. 0.8.28.0
Feature Changes
- The skill Knockdown Counter has been changed to Display Recovery Guts. It now displays how much guts you have left to recover and get up from a knockdown. This skill has also been granted to all rental crabs that can be used in matches.
Balancing
- Adjusted the difficulty of recovering from knockdown while injured.
We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!
