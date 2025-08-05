Patch 0.9.0.2 is here, with some significant QoL changes (and a few other improvements).
Quality of Life Changes
- Shop and item menus no longer filter by entry type, but instead use these buttons as "jump to". (So, if you want to see the Rogumon you can get in the upgrade shop, for example, instead of turning off all non-Rogumon filters, now you can just click the Rogumon button and you'll jump there)
- Shop and item menus will now be sorted! Items will be grouped by equipment vs. consumable and have a few other subgroupings (all bells will be together, as will scrolls). Beyond these distinctions, items will be sorted alphabetically, except for bells, which will be sorted in effectiveness order
- The non-battle team menu will now indicate that you can change the order of your party
- The current zone text now no longer looks like a button
Balance Changes
- The effect Rooted will now wear off when its instigator leaves the field. (No more Verav ambushes ruining runs!)
- In Despair's boss fight, Despair now only has 5 Rogumon (instead of 6). Additionally, Despair is slightly weaker than before
- The ability Clockwork has an additional effect if the associated Rogumon is holding the item Broken Clock (newly added)
New Content
- Added new item Broken Clock: If the holder has any abilities that trigger at the end of the turn, trigger them an extra time
Changed files in this update