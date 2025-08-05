- Fixed character endings. If you've reached an ending, reload your autosave and continue.

- Updated more character poses and voice reactions.

- Fixed Bee's merged date moment.

- Fixed Benny's story hang.

- Fixed gallery bugs.

- Minor text adjustments.



New issues found:

- Possible issue in Mahab's story, please report any encounters.

- Teresa's poses/expressions are working, but not her voice reactions.