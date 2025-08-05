 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19478575 Edited 5 August 2025 – 04:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed character endings. If you've reached an ending, reload your autosave and continue.
- Updated more character poses and voice reactions.
- Fixed Bee's merged date moment.
- Fixed Benny's story hang.
- Fixed gallery bugs.
- Minor text adjustments.

New issues found:
- Possible issue in Mahab's story, please report any encounters.
- Teresa's poses/expressions are working, but not her voice reactions.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1408091
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 1408092
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link