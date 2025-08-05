Verify integrity of game cache if the update does not occur.
--Content--
- Added Orange, Lime, White, Pink, and Brown dyes.
- Added a setting to disable / hide the icons above certain NPC's heads. (This may be turned on by default in case if you wanted to have them appear still).
- Added an Enok repeatable kill quest for lv20-25 Crescent Grove.
- Added the Colossus Tone to Rikko's badge store.
- All races now share some eye sprites for customization.
- Added new hairstyles for the Poon race.
--Fixes / Adjustments--
- Fixed not being able to hotkey sit while the UI is toggled off.
- Fixed the white / bright texture bug on players when connecting to a lobby.
- Fixed being able to purchase a larger quantity of a buyback item if there is a limited / smaller quantity to it on the shop menu.
- Fixed shop menu cells not displaying a limited quantity counter for buyback items.
- Fixed the top left map title card font being too large.
- Fixed the trigger message being stuck on the screen when toggling the Hide UI setting.
- Fixed font sizes for the Dungeon Key and PVP arena counters.
- Fixed the shadow projection object (the shadow circle below players) being shown if they are invisible.
- Lowered the volume of the Haste condition buff.
- Updated EXP font on the bottom bar, making it more readable.
- Updated the cells in the Who Menu Tab, showing more information of the players such as their class.
- Adjusted font size for the character names on the character selection screen.
- Emoting while fishing now cancels the fishing process, fixing any animation bug / issue pertaining to that.
- Added a serverside buffer check if the player is in an empty state for combat, disabling any lingering hitboxes.
- Removed the "Steamworks" panel on the Who Menu tab. Global names are now displayed on the list cells if there is a @globalname available.
- Skill icons on the action bar now grey out if the Chatbox or the Tab Menu is open, and the Skill tab menu is not selected.
- The party cells now correctly display the subclass icons of players.
- Player nametags display their levels again.
Changed files in this update