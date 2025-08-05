 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19478573 Edited 5 August 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
ATLYSS Version 82025.a1 Released.
Verify integrity of game cache if the update does not occur.

--Content--

  • Added Orange, Lime, White, Pink, and Brown dyes.
  • Added a setting to disable / hide the icons above certain NPC's heads. (This may be turned on by default in case if you wanted to have them appear still).
  • Added an Enok repeatable kill quest for lv20-25 Crescent Grove.
  • Added the Colossus Tone to Rikko's badge store.
  • All races now share some eye sprites for customization.
  • Added new hairstyles for the Poon race.


--Fixes / Adjustments--

  • Fixed not being able to hotkey sit while the UI is toggled off.
  • Fixed the white / bright texture bug on players when connecting to a lobby.
  • Fixed being able to purchase a larger quantity of a buyback item if there is a limited / smaller quantity to it on the shop menu.
  • Fixed shop menu cells not displaying a limited quantity counter for buyback items.
  • Fixed the top left map title card font being too large.
  • Fixed the trigger message being stuck on the screen when toggling the Hide UI setting.
  • Fixed font sizes for the Dungeon Key and PVP arena counters.
  • Fixed the shadow projection object (the shadow circle below players) being shown if they are invisible.
  • Lowered the volume of the Haste condition buff.
  • Updated EXP font on the bottom bar, making it more readable.
  • Updated the cells in the Who Menu Tab, showing more information of the players such as their class.
  • Adjusted font size for the character names on the character selection screen.
  • Emoting while fishing now cancels the fishing process, fixing any animation bug / issue pertaining to that.
  • Added a serverside buffer check if the player is in an empty state for combat, disabling any lingering hitboxes.
  • Removed the "Steamworks" panel on the Who Menu tab. Global names are now displayed on the list cells if there is a @globalname available.
  • Skill icons on the action bar now grey out if the Chatbox or the Tab Menu is open, and the Skill tab menu is not selected.
  • The party cells now correctly display the subclass icons of players.
  • Player nametags display their levels again.

Changed files in this update

