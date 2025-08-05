The August 2 patch was successfully completed. (KST 00:00)



The August 2 patch was successfully completed. (KST 11:30)



The August 3 patch was successfully completed. (KST 11:00)



The August 4 patch was successfully completed. (KST 14:00)



The August 4 patch was successfully completed. (KST 18:30)



The August 5 patch was successfully completed. (KST 00:30)



[Improvements and Bug Fixes]

Fixed an issue where certain cart sound effects did not play correctly.



Fixed a bug where a test object was mistakenly visible in the game.



Fixed an occasional crash that occurred when another player joined mid-game.



Fixed abnormal rotation behavior of the valve object.



Improved stability for cases where the game would close unexpectedly in certain situations.



Fixed performance degradation caused by the player's perspective camera remaining active.



Optimized CPU load related to camera processing in the "Pool" story and ending stages.



Fixed a slight offset in the camera's field of view.



Corrected a minor imbalance in the left and right audio channels when using earphones/headsets.



Fixed an issue where characters could get stuck on walls or objects in some parts of the "Pool" map.



Fixed an issue where the monster "Mike" moved too fast during the chase scene in the "Parking Lot" level.



Fixed an issue where the "Tallman" monster in the "Pool" level did not disappear after the stage ended.



Fixed an issue where the "Slime" monster in the "Pool" level was sometimes invisible or did not play a death animation.



Fixed a bug where an incorrect message appeared stating that a stage was inaccessible after the ending, even when it was accessible.



Improved collision detection issues that remained after defeating mini Slimes in the "Pool" level.



Fixed GPU-related crashes on some PCs caused by outdated graphics plugin versions (DLSS, DLAA, FSR).



Improved logic to prevent rooms from failing to generate during the exploration phase.



Fixed abnormal item behavior when a player left and returned from a distance.

Example: a discarded protective barrel remained stuck to the character model.

Example: a turned-off flashlight appeared to stay on for other players.



[Balance Adjustments]

Increased item prices in the Hotel and Pool levels.



Reduced the spawn rate of turrets in the Hotel level.



Increased creature spawn intervals from 60 to 70 seconds in the Hotel and Pool levels.



Increased the sound interval and reduced the hearing range of turrets in the Hotel level.



Decreased item prices in the Parking Garage and School levels.



Increased the chances of finding Clovers and Keys in deeper stage depths.



Hello, this is the Backroom Company development team.First of all, thank you sincerely for your interest in Backroom Company and for playing the game.We are an indie developer from South Korea, and we continue to work on updates and improvements even after the official release to deliver a better gameplay experience.Even after the official version has launched, we plan to keep releasing various patches and content updates to enhance the overall quality of the game.If you have experienced any inconvenience or bugs during gameplay, we sincerely apologize and will do our best to fix the identified issues as quickly as possible.Your valuable feedback is a great help to us.We know we may not be able to perfectly satisfy every user’s preference or playstyle, but we strive to gather and reflect as much input as possible to evolve the game into a more complete experience.[*] The August 5 patch was successfully completed. (KST 12:30)The following fixes and improvements were applied in this patch.Please review the notes below for a better gameplay experience.In the next version, we plan to add a new camera-related feature to further improve performance.Thank you for your continued support. We will keep working hard to enhance Backroom Company.