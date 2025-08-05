- Fixed the upgrade algorithm from 1.3 update.
- Costs should now update properly when making x5, x20 or Max upgrade purchases.
- Initial upgrade costs now load based on new algorithm.
- Fixed PP going negative when using auto clicker at higher rates
- Multiple Vibe Shop instances opening with rapid clicks
- Autobuy properly taking up PP when making purchases now.
- Fixed the secret ending triggering even after an ending AI path was chosen.
Quality of Life:
- Secret ending now has a defined path and not random anymore based on achievement feedback. It now has a repeatable, and more obvious unlock path once you figure it out.
- More money added to later upgrades to help reduce the number of clicks needed to beat the game.
- Balance upgrade costs for better pacing throughout the upgrades.
Changed files in this update