5 August 2025 Build 19478408 Edited 5 August 2025 – 03:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed the upgrade algorithm from 1.3 update.
  • Costs should now update properly when making x5, x20 or Max upgrade purchases.
  • Initial upgrade costs now load based on new algorithm.
  • Fixed PP going negative when using auto clicker at higher rates
  • Multiple Vibe Shop instances opening with rapid clicks
  • Autobuy properly taking up PP when making purchases now.
  • Fixed the secret ending triggering even after an ending AI path was chosen.


Quality of Life:
  • Secret ending now has a defined path and not random anymore based on achievement feedback. It now has a repeatable, and more obvious unlock path once you figure it out.
  • More money added to later upgrades to help reduce the number of clicks needed to beat the game.
  • Balance upgrade costs for better pacing throughout the upgrades.

