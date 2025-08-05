- Fixed Spaceversary extreme mode to not persist those upgrades if you do the normal trigger
- Reduced bad spawn rate on Spaceversary extreme mode to make it more consistent when going for achievement
Version 0.63.4.5
Update notes via Steam Community
