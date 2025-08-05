 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19478279 Edited 5 August 2025 – 03:39:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Spaceversary extreme mode to not persist those upgrades if you do the normal trigger
  • Reduced bad spawn rate on Spaceversary extreme mode to make it more consistent when going for achievement

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2471101
Linux Depot 2471102
