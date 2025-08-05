Hello Bladewings!



Thank you for taking the time to not only play Atomic Owl but also provide feedback and tell us what you're loving (and not loving) about the game.



We have another (smaller) update for you that addresses some small issues in the game!

There I go, diggin' in again.

Version 1.1.4 // Major Bug Fixes

One of our players encountered an issue where the Jaki Jinki flying enemies could attack you during a cutscene. This has been fixed.

There were complaints about visibility. This is mostly due to two sections of the game where we use torches that are visually overwhelming and obscure projectiles. These torches have been eliminated.

Version 1.1.4 // Minor Fixes

Tweaked and fixed the controller rumble feature.

Moved Goliam's boss's door away from the very edge of the screen, making it easier to see.

Version 1.1.4 // Game Tweaks

Increased Meza Orb absorb speed so that you don't have to always stop movement to absorb them.

Added more save points in the first two levels where pitfalls are present, making falling less frustrating!

We hope you enjoy playing Atomic Owl!!

Follow us here:

https://monstertheater.carrd.co/

Join the Discord:

https://discord.gg/Kj2wfmY7r3