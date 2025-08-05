Zoomies Removed
Zoomies has been removed
Crouched speed is now the same as walk speed by default
New Blessing - Miracull
Miracull doubles your chances of receiving a Miracle from a Zombie, but the duration of Miracles is halved.
In Other News...
"Ultra Hardcore" achievement removed
"Hardcore" achievement reduced from wave 75 to wave 50
Increased the pickup and shoot radius of Miracles by 33%
Zombies killed by "The Machine" can now drop Miracles
Fortify now deactivates when Retribution is triggered
