5 August 2025 Build 19478270 Edited 5 August 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Zoomies Removed

  • Zoomies has been removed

  • Crouched speed is now the same as walk speed by default

New Blessing - Miracull

Miracull doubles your chances of receiving a Miracle from a Zombie, but the duration of Miracles is halved.

In Other News...

  • "Ultra Hardcore" achievement removed

  • "Hardcore" achievement reduced from wave 75 to wave 50

  • Increased the pickup and shoot radius of Miracles by 33%

  • Zombies killed by "The Machine" can now drop Miracles

  • Fortify now deactivates when Retribution is triggered

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2851701
  • Loading history…
